Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 119,457 shares.The stock last traded at $53.71 and had previously closed at $51.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.