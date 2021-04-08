Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 104,016 shares.The stock last traded at $6.35 and had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.