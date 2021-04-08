Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.16

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 79331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
Several research firms have weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,485 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 913,161 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 532,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
