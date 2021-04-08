Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.16

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 79331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,485 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 913,161 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 532,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

