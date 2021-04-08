Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 20,165 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of MarineMax worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

NYSE:HZO opened at $48.71 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,780 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.