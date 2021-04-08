Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $126.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average is $111.20. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

