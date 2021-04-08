Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 13,755 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Greif worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Greif by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GEF opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

GEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

