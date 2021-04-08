Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 23,648 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 138.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

