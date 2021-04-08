Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 35,064 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 341.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 43,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $729,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,903. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

