Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 41,044 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 378.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.