Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,250 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $215.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $130.59 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.02.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

