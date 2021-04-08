Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,381 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDP. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

NYSE:LDP opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

