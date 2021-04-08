Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

CREE opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CREE. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

