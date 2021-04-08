Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,997 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Apollo Investment worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 109,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $934.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

