Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 29.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 1,112,191 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 65.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 39.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 85.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

