Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBK. Macquarie lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Westpac Banking Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $19.44.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.