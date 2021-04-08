Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Investec lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

