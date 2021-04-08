Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

