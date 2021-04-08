Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at $73,016,587.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

