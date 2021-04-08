Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,066 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of TCG BDC worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $113,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $147,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGBD opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $750.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

