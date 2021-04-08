Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBF opened at $14.25 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

