Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $309.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,878. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

