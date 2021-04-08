Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,147 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

