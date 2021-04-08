Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

