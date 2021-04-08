Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,795,000 after buying an additional 2,592,046 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PG&E by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PG&E by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,288,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 1,211,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

