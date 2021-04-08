Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 14,406 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 333.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,466,793. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of HQY opened at $66.24 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,325.07, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

