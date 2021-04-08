Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,758 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,274,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 281,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 291,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $121.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several research firms have commented on ADS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

