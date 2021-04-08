Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,400 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Northcoast Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

HOG stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

