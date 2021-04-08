Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,948 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of FSK opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

