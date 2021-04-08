Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 30,014 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,014 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

