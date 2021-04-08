Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of MMP opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

