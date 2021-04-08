Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 458 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 8,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,159.47 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.52, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,193.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,120.90.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.