Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,187 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

PFGC stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

