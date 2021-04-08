Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,286 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $215.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.73 and a 52 week high of $221.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $190.09.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

