Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

NYSE:JOE opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,296,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $10,253,196.00. Insiders sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 over the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.