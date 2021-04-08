Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Guidewire Software worth $18,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

