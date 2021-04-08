Gulden (NLG) Hits Market Cap of $9.10 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $48,738.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00387638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,497,332 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

