Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.70

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.70 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 175.60 ($2.29). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.25), with a volume of 458,854 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.66.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

