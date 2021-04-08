GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Cap of $74.41 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $74.41 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001062 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000696 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,134,540 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

