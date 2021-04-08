GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Hits $74.72 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $74.72 million and $15.28 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001033 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,132,943 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

