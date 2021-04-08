H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

