Hacken Token Price Tops $0.39 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $96.21 million and approximately $503,342.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00266900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.30 or 0.00790121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,865.56 or 0.99544760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,647,537 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

