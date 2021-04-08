HackenAI Market Capitalization Hits $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00266272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.63 or 0.00786365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,728.87 or 0.99852387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.66 or 0.00701656 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

