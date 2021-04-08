Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce sales of $225.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.28 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $238.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $871.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.96 million to $876.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.90 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

HAE opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $74.48 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 410.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 103,899 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

