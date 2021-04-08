Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $394.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 391.28 ($5.11), with a volume of 40028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.07).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The company has a market capitalization of £779.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73). Also, insider Tom Singer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

