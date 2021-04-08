Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $14.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $230,118,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

