Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.89

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.89 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 50.60 ($0.66). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 49.10 ($0.64), with a volume of 36,169 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.89. The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of £67.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

