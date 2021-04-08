HAPI (HAPI) 1-Day Volume Hits $627,093.00

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, HAPI has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $10.68 million and $627,093.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $135.54 or 0.00234915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00264925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.79 or 0.00795158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,649.26 or 0.99915184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00709629 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

