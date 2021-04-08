HARD Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.23 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $122.95 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00003903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00265553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.91 or 0.00805919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,926.56 or 0.99985407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00713096 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,375,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

