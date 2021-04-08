Harmony Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $274.75 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $274.75 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,988,767,684 coins and its circulating supply is 9,395,811,684 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

