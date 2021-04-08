Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Hits $124.80 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $235.45 or 0.00406408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $124.80 million and $2.44 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 557,031 coins and its circulating supply is 530,041 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.